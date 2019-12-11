Raleigh County man beats another man for thinking he provided info to the U.S. Government

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after he allegedly beat another man.

According to court documents, Austin Buzzard and the victim was at a home along Coal River Road in the Stickney area on Friday, December 6, 2019. The victim alleges that Austin Buzzard beat him up because Buzzard thought he had provided information to the United States Government.

The victim provided police with three videos of the assault. In the videos, police observed the accused rapidly punching the victim while saying, “snitches get stitches.” The victim was then thrown on the floor where the video stopped. The victim further advised while on the floor he was kicked several times.

Police observed marks on the victim’s head directly above the hairline/forehead area, and marks on the right side of the face. Police also noticed the victim having difficulty walking and breathing.

Austin Buzzard is charged with malicious assault and is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.