Raleigh County Man Arrested On Five Counts Of Child Pornography

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail facing five counts of child pornography.

State Police responded to priority two cyber tips on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The files depicted a male exposing himself. The electronic evidence showed Charles Larry Wallace Jr. had uploaded some child pornographic images.

The images were uploaded through Google photos infrastructure, and GPS coordinates tagged it back to an address on Coal City Road in Coal City.

State troopers served a search warrant, and an officer seized three black cellular devices and a Dell laptop. In an interview, Wallace disclosed that his friend had sent him the links to the child pornography and that was why it was on his phone. Mr. Wallace went on to admit to taking sexually explicit photographs of an underage family member. Wallace stated that on numerous occasions he had distributed other child pornographic images to other males through Facebook and other social media applications.

Wallace admitted to having sexual fantasies about young boys but stated that he had never acted on them physically.

Wallas was arrested for five counts of sending, distributing, exhibiting, possessing, displaying or transporting material by parent, guardian, or custodian, depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He is currently in Southern Regional Jail.