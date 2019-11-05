Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CrimeWatch News Raleigh County man arrested for trying to solicit a 13-year-old for sex
CrimeWatch News

Raleigh County man arrested for trying to solicit a 13-year-old for sex

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 05, 2019, 11:35 am

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – A Coal City man is accused of soliciting a minor for sex.

According to court documents, Dewayne Rhodes allegedly engaged in communications with whom he believed to be a thirteen-year-old female. He used a Social Media App, Skout, to text the person about engaging in sexual activities and sent two inappropriate photos. On November 4, 2019, Rhodes traveled to where he was going to meet the thirteen-year-old female but was intercepted by law enforcement.

Rhodes admitted to sending inappropriate pictures to the alleged minor as well as purchasing condoms while en-route to the location.

Rhodes is charged with soliciting minor via computer and 2 counts of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce a minor.  He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 250,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

