Raleigh County Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot-up Beckley Police Department

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after making terroristic threats.

On April 9, 2019, at around 2:15 pm, an individual identifying himself as Anthony Brown called into the Beckley Police Department records division and inquired about a seized firearm. When Beckley Police records personnel advised him that his gun could not be released until the case was resolved, he became irate and began threatening the records personnel. He said he was going to come to the Police Department and do bodily harm to them.

Brown became belligerent and began threatening that he was going to come to the Beckley Police Department and start shooting.

Brown was recently arrested in a previous incident involving shooting a firearm and is currently on bond for that incident.

He is in jail on a 75,000 dollar bond.