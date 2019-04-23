Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Raleigh County Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot-up Beckley Police Department
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Raleigh County Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot-up Beckley Police Department

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 23, 2019, 10:08 am

208
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after making terroristic threats.

On April 9, 2019, at around 2:15 pm, an individual identifying himself as Anthony Brown called into the Beckley Police Department records division and inquired about a seized firearm.  When Beckley Police records personnel advised him that his gun could not be released until the case was resolved, he became irate and began threatening the records personnel.  He said he was going to come to the Police Department and do bodily harm to them.

Brown became belligerent and began threatening that he was going to come to the Beckley Police Department and start shooting.

Brown was recently arrested in a previous incident involving shooting a firearm and is currently on bond for that incident.

He is in jail on a 75,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostFayette County Man Arrested After Threatening To Kill Everyone In His Home, Including Two Kids
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X