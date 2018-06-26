Raleigh County Man Arrested For Severely Injuring A Woman By Stomping On Her

MIDWAY, WV (WOAY) – One man is behind bars after he wouldn’t let his girlfriend leave the house and periodically striking her with his fist and stomping on her.

According to court documents, Robert Hilbert, 38, of Midway, got into a verbal dispute with his girlfriend when it turned physical. Mr. Hilbert picked up a light fixture and attempted to hit his girlfriend in the face. The woman put her hand up to protect her face and was struck in the hand by the light fixture causing a deep laceration to her left hand.

Mr. Hilbert then did not allow the woman to leave the residence and kept her there for the rest of the day periodically striking her with his first and stomping her with his foot causing numerous bruising all over her body. The woman was injured severely and had to seek medical attention.

Hilbert is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar bond and facing malicious or unlawful assault and unlawful restraint charges.