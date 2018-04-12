Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Man Arrested For Drugs And Firearms

By Apr 12, 2018, 12:21 pm

LESTER WV, (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is arrested for drugs and firearms.

On 04-12-2018 the Beckley-Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force served a search warrant at 257 Hutchinson Drive in Lester.

The search warrant yielded approximately 7 pounds of marijuana with a value of $14,000. Also seized was marijuana plants from an indoor grow valued at approximately $40,000. Several firearms were seized as well including an AK-47 rifle with a suppressor, AR-15 style rifle and some handguns.

W.C. Davis Jr. was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana and cultivation of marijuana.

