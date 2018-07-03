Raleigh County Man Arrested For Breaking Into Several Homes To Sleep And Eat Food

SOAK CREEK, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County Man is in jail after he broke into several homes, stole items, and told Deputies he entered to sleep and eat food.

According to court documents, Robert Fink, 23, of Sophia, broke into several homes during the month of June in Raleigh County. Deputies were dispatched to a home where the victim stated that when she got back home she noticed that her cats were outside, the outside cameras were disconnected, the side window was open and the power had been cut at the main box. Once the victim went inside she noticed that there were two Sony Playstations and a laptop missing.

Deputies found Fink on June 20th, in a trailer in Soak Creek located in the back of the bedroom. Mr. Fink was taken to the Sheriff’s Department and he admitted to breaking into several homes located in Soak Creek.

Fink is charged with nighttime burglary, daytime burglary, and petit larceny. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.