Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Raleigh County Man Arrested For Breaking Into A Home And Stabbing A Victim In The Head
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Raleigh County Man Arrested For Breaking Into A Home And Stabbing A Victim In The Head

Tyler BarkerBy Jun 26, 2018, 10:01 am

42
0

SOPHIA, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after he broke into a home and stabbed another man.

According to court documents, Jerry Massey, 41, of Bolt, broke into a home in Sophia on June 17th and cut another man in the head with a knife.  Massey also punched a hole in the door.

The officer found blood on the bathroom floor, bed sheets, and the wall.  The victim was transported to Raleigh General Hospital and the nurse confirmed that the cut was approximately four inches in length and that is was down to the bone.

Massey is in the Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond and facing malicious wounding and daytime burglary charges.

Previous PostRaleigh County Man Arrested For Severely Injuring A Woman By Stomping On Her
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives