Raleigh County man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two children

MIDWAY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with two kids.

According to court documents, Richard Angell Jr., allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse between May 1, 2016, and March 31, 2018, with two juvenile children. The two juveniles said that the sexual acts occurred multiple times for two years.

Angell told authorities if they thought he did these acts, then he needed a lawyer. He also refused to take a lie detector test, advising that they didn’t work, and he wasn’t putting his life in the hands of a lie detector test.

Angell is charged with sexual abuse and is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 200,000 dollar bond.