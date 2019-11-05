Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two children

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 05, 2019, 09:32 am

MIDWAY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is accused of engaging in sexual intercourse with two kids.

According to court documents, Richard Angell Jr., allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse between May 1, 2016, and March 31, 2018, with two juvenile children.  The two juveniles said that the sexual acts occurred multiple times for two years.

Angell told authorities if they thought he did these acts, then he needed a lawyer.  He also refused to take a lie detector test, advising that they didn’t work, and he wasn’t putting his life in the hands of a lie detector test.

Angell is charged with sexual abuse and is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 200,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

