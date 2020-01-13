Raleigh County man arrested for alleged sexual assault on a child

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after allegedly sexually assaulting a child.

Raleigh County deputies investigated a complaint of a man who touched a child inappropriately on several occasions. The incidents happened while the child was between the ages of 5 and 8. It would happen at different locations and the child would try to kick him until he stopped.

Christopher Gill is charged with sexual assault in the third-degree. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail on a 10,000 dollar bond.