Raleigh County man arrested and charged with arson

SURVEYOR, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after trying to burn down a shed, saying, “he didn’t want to live there anymore.”

According to court documents, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home in Lester over a disturbance. Deputies observed Joseph Hudson appear from a shed. When deputies ordered him to put his hands up, he clenched his fists and started to cuss the deputy, while advancing towards him in an aggressive manner. The deputy deployed his taser and arrested Hudson.

While on the scene, smoke and smoldering ashes were observed from the shed. Hudson stated that he was trying to burn the shed down with a propane torch because he didn’t want to live there anymore. Hudson stated that he planned to burn the house down after he was done with the shed.

Hudson is charged with arson, battery, and obstructing an officer. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 35,000 dollar bond.