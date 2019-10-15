Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Raleigh County man arrested and charged with arson
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Raleigh County man arrested and charged with arson

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 15, 2019, 09:59 am

55
0

SURVEYOR, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after trying to burn down a shed, saying, “he didn’t want to live there anymore.”

According to court documents, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a home in Lester over a disturbance.  Deputies observed Joseph Hudson appear from a shed.  When deputies ordered him to put his hands up, he clenched his fists and started to cuss the deputy, while advancing towards him in an aggressive manner. The deputy deployed his taser and arrested Hudson.

While on the scene, smoke and smoldering ashes were observed from the shed.  Hudson stated that he was trying to burn the shed down with a propane torch because he didn’t want to live there anymore.  Hudson stated that he planned to burn the house down after he was done with the shed.

Hudson is charged with arson, battery, and obstructing an officer.  He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 35,000 dollar bond.

Previous PostWV ReadyGraduate brings together businesses to promote student readiness
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X