Raleigh County Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing A Minor

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 27-year-old Raleigh County Man is in jail on sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.

According to deputies, on 02-01-2019 the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Hammond, 27 years old, for 2nd-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. The arrest came as the result of a criminal investigation stemming from multiple incidents that occurred between August and October 2018 where Hammond is accused of sexual assault and sexual abuse to a minor female.

Hammond was arraigned and sent to the Southern Regional Jail pending a $100,000 bond. Hammond is also being held on unrelated Fayette County charges.