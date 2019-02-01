Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Raleigh County Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing A Minor
CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch

Raleigh County Man Arrested After Sexually Abusing A Minor

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 01, 2019, 16:07 pm

89
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A 27-year-old Raleigh County Man is in jail on sexual abuse and sexual assault charges.

According to deputies, on 02-01-2019 the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua Hammond, 27 years old, for 2nd-degree sexual assault and sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. The arrest came as the result of a criminal investigation stemming from multiple incidents that occurred between August and October 2018 where Hammond is accused of sexual assault and sexual abuse to a minor female.

Hammond was arraigned and sent to the Southern Regional Jail pending a $100,000 bond. Hammond is also being held on unrelated Fayette County charges.

Previous PostWATCH: Local artist paints mural to honor veterans
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X