Raleigh County Man Arrested After Kidnapping A Woman And Beating Her

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 20, 2019, 11:09 am

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is in jail after kidnapping a woman and beating her.

According to court documents, Brian Ward met up with a woman at a church on Old Grove Road in Crab Orchard. The victim alleges that Ward wanted her to get inside his vehicle to talk. Once she got inside, Ward refused to let her out and drove the victim back to his residence in Beaver.

The woman was able to sneak out of the house Ward fell asleep and went to a neighbor’s house to call for help. Deputies noticed several marks on the victim’s face, bruising, and swelling from Ward hitting her. The victim had two black eyes and a busted lip.

Ward admitted to striking and beating the victim up to two weeks ago at the residence. Ward told deputies that he has a drug problem.

Ward is charged with kidnapping and domestic battery. He is in Southern Regional Jail under a 100,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

