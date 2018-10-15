Raleigh County Man Arrested After Hitting A Woman And Threatening To Kill Her With A Machete

CLEAR CREEK, WV (WOAY) – One man is in jail after hitting a woman, choking her, and threatening to kill her with a machete.

According to a criminal complaint, Joseph Wriston, 27, kicked in the door at their home and began hitting the female victim. The victim stated Wriston then began to choke her, to the point that she thought she as going to die. Wriston then grabbed an axe and said,”they’ll find you in pieces.” The victim then stated that Wriston then grabbed her by the throat and pinned her against the window, then put her in a choke hold.

Wriston is charged with domestic battery, brandishing a deadly weapon, and domestic assault. He is being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 3,000 dollar bond.