Raleigh County Man Arrested After He Spit In Woman’s Face, Kicks Her

COOL RIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man was arrested after an altercation broke out between him and a woman. He spit in her face and began kicking her.

Deputies were called to a home in Cool Ridge on Monday, July 9, for a domestic altercation in progress with shots fired. Deputies interviewed a woman and she stated that Timothy Redden, 47, had been intoxicated and upset most of the day. Mr. Redden met her at her vehicle and fired his shotgun in the air four times due to her not allowing him to drive the vehicle away. The woman stated that she exited her vehicle and made her way to the back door of the residence where she attempted to unlock the door. Mr. Redden then took the keys out of the door and spit in the woman’s face.

The woman stated that she ran across the road into the neighbor’s yard where Mr. Redden pushed her down, got on top of her, and began kicking her.

Redden is charged with domestic battery and brandishing a deadly weapon. He is currently out on bond.