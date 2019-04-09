Raleigh County Man Arrested After Disrupting A Church Service And Making Terroristic Threats

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County man is arrested after disrupting a church service and making terroristic threats.

On April 07, 2019 the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at the New Beginnings Church located on Stanaford Road. Jerry Wayne Hall went to the church and began creating a disturbance and threatening the pastor and the congregation.

Hall pushed the pulpit over and at one point stated that he had firearms and was capable of causing them harm. Men from the church were able to subdue Hall and escort him outside where he was held until deputies arrived. Deputies took Hall into custody for willful disruption of a church service and transport him to the Sheriff’s Office for processing.

A search warrant was obtained for Hall’s vehicle, and five loaded firearms were located inside the vehicle. While being processed Hall stated multiple times that when he got out of jail, he would return and finish the job. Hall was also charged with terroristic threats.

A second search warrant was obtained for Hall’s residence, and multiple firearms and ammunition were seized as a result of that search warrant. Hall remains in the Southern Regional Jail on an 8,000 dollar bond and a 75,000 dollar bond with conditions.