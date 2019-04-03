Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Man Arrested After Confessing To Looking At Child Porn For Over 20 Years
Raleigh County Man Arrested After Confessing To Looking At Child Porn For Over 20 Years

Tyler Barker Apr 03, 2019, 10:32 am

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after confessing to deputies that he views children engaging in sexually explicit conduct since 1998.

According to Raleigh County Deputies, On February 19, 2019, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report depicting a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.  A subpoena was obtained for the IP Address that belong to Stephen Smith who lives on Frontier Street in Beckley. During an interview with Smith, he stated that he views prepubescent children who are engaged in sexually explicit conduct approximately ten times a month since 1998, all of which occurred in Raleigh County.

Smith was arrested and charged with distribution and exhibiting of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Smith is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

