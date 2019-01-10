Raleigh County Man Arrested After Beating A Woman, Firing Gun With Children Around

COOL RIDGE, WV (WOAY) – A man is in jail after beating a woman and firing a gun with two small children inside a home.

According to a criminal complaint, Raleigh County Deputies responded to a domestic in Cool Ridge. When they arrived, they noticed a woman had two bruised swollen eyes. The woman’s lips were bleeding and busted. Jonathan Bolen had assaulted the woman and pointed a white .38 caliber handgun at her and shot a round in the in the living room ceiling.

The woman wanted to leave but Mr. Bolen refused to let her. Bolen grabbed her by the hair then punched her in the face. Two small infant children were also in the residence during the altercation.

Bolen is charged with unlawful wounding and three counts of wanton endangerment. He is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.