Raleigh County magistrate facing rule violations after investigation

Tyler Barker Oct 17, 2019, 15:42 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County magistrate is facing rule violations by the Judicial Investigation Committee.

On January 14, 2019, a complaint was filed against Stephen Massie for alleged improper involvement in a Domestic Violence Petition.

After an investigation, the JIC found that Magistrate Massie violated several codes of law. The commission finds that Massie engaged in a pattern and practice of lying, using his public office for private gain, engaging in activities that interfered with the proper judicial duties.

Massie released the following statement to WOAY:

“Magistrate Massie absolutely denies that he has done anything improper, and we are confident that after a FULL investigation and hearing on the facts that he will be exonerated of the rule violations. He can’t comment any further pending the final hearing. These matters seem politically motivated and arising out of his activities supporting Veterans and his Church ministries. He will continue to diligently and faithfully serve the people of Raleigh County while he also seeks re-election in 2020.”
-Magistrate Massie and his attorneys

Stay with WOAY News for further updates on this developing story.

