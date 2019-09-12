Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County K-9 units seize 435,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs over the last year

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 12, 2019, 14:09 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Three K-9’s are getting recognition for there hard work of tackling crime over the last year in Raleigh County.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, between August 2018 and August 2019, the three K-9 units were deployed a total of 384 times and are credited with 77 suspect apprehensions and seized a total of 435,000 dollars worth of illegal drugs.  Those drugs include 62 grams of cocaine, 250 grams of methamphetamine, 577 grams of marijuana and 1899 grams of heroin.  Other drugs seized were various pills, suboxone, and fentanyl.

The K-9 units also seized 42,963 dollars from illicit drug sales and 30 firearms.

The three K-9’s and their corresponding deputy are Sgt. B.D. Slump (K-9 Cluth), Dep. C.B. Bloxton (K-9 Leo), and Dep. J.A. Redden (K-9 Cody)

