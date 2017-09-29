Advertisement



Kittens, puppies, cats and dogs at the Raleigh County Humane Society need your help, love and care. The Raleigh County Humane Society has received an overflow of pets in the last couple of months, of which many are not being adopted.

“We have had a tremendous amount this summer. Our range has been up to the 100’s, which is way above what we want to see and it is possible to get them out of foster,” said India Hosch, Vice President of Raleigh County Humane Society.

Raleigh County Humane Society needs your help to provide care and a loving home for the kittens, puppies, dogs and cats they currently have.

“The number of animals in a shelter can increase stress in the animals which leads to behavior problems. Additionally, it also causes problems in relationship to their health when they’re stressed and other viruses and illnesses that might be dormant in their body then will come to the surface,” said Hosch.

In fact, the Raleigh County Humane Society is running a half-off special of all dogs and other pets to help them find placement in a new home and family.

“I have cats at Petsmart, so they are available for people to look at all the time. The other thing we really try to push with people is to have them look on our website at the animals and if they become an approved adopter then we can bring them to Petsmart for them to look at and play with,” said Hosch.

As the holiday time is coming, adopting a pet is a great gift for a family, friend or loved one. The animal shelter located in Beckley is open Tuesday through Saturday and would love to see these animals find their home and forever family.

Related

Comments

comments