Raleigh County Humane Society Needs Community Support

BECKLEY., WV (WOAY) – One local animal shelter is asking for the communities help so they can continue to care for homeless animals.

The Raleigh County Humane Society has an outstanding vet bill for nearly 20 thousand dollars and needs the communities support.

Although they receive $10,000 monthly from the city and county unfortunately it isn’t enough.

With over 150 animals currently being cared for the shelter wants the community to know that no donation is to small.

Shawna Shockney Board of Director For Raleigh County Humane Society says,

“They have to go to the vet, we treat everything that comes through this door we do it all. She continued, “every animal we work on deserves that second chance and that’s what we stand for here.”

For those interested in donating to the Humane Society you can visit them at 325 Grey Flats Rd Beckley, WV. You can also donate online at HSRCWV.

