Raleigh County Hiring New Deputies With 5,000 Dollar Sign On Bonus

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 23, 2019, 17:18 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriffs Department is hiring new deputies with a signing on bonus

Sheriff Scott Van Meter announced today that those men and women that are certified in West Virginia and law-enforcement should apply. Upon hiring if the cadet can pass all of the requirements they will receive $5,000 sign on Bonus.

“You got wanted police work that is not easy, and sometimes it’s not a popular job with some of the public.  You have people that say, I want it, and you see looking for a job my advice to you, don’t become a police officer.  It’s something you got to be able to help and put your life on the line for people, and that is the type of hard working people that is who we are looking for, said Scott Van Meter, Raleigh County Sheriff.

If you’re interested between now and February 7 you can pick up an application at the Raleigh county clerks office .

