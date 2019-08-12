Raleigh County Health Dept. Has Walk-Ins For Back-to-School Vaccines

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – As the first day of school approaches for Raleigh County, the health department is encouraging those to get the vaccines they need to go back to school.

There are kindergarten, pre-kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade requirements for vaccines. Those at the health department say it will not only help the individuals who get them but also those who might not be able to get vaccines.

“It does help because there are a certain number of people who are maybe not able to get vaccinated, maybe under treatment for cancer or something,” Director of Nursing and Administrator Candace Hurd said. “By providing herd immunity, which is everyone that’s around them properly vaccinated, then we’re not going to be transmitting an infection to somebody who could not get it.”

The health department will be having walk-in hours from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.