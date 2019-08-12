Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Health Dept. Has Walk-Ins For Back-to-School Vaccines

Anna SaundersBy Aug 12, 2019, 18:26 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – As the first day of school approaches for Raleigh County, the health department is encouraging those to get the vaccines they need to go back to school. 

There are kindergarten, pre-kindergarten, 7th and 12th grade requirements for vaccines. Those at the health department say it will not only help the individuals who get them but also those who might not be able to get vaccines. 

“It does help because there are a certain number of people who are maybe not able to get vaccinated, maybe under treatment for cancer or something,” Director of Nursing and Administrator Candace Hurd said. “By providing herd immunity, which is everyone that’s around them properly vaccinated, then we’re not going to be transmitting an infection to somebody who could not get it.” 

The health department will be having walk-in hours from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

