Raleigh County Grand Jury Returns Nearly 80 Indictments, Including Murders
By Tyler BarkerFeb 01, 2019, 14:05 pm
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A grand jury has returned nearly 80 indictments in Raleigh County.
The list ranges from murder, kidnapping, soliciting a minor, malicious wounding, grand larceny, and more.
To read the full list of indictments you can see them below:
January 2019 New Indictments
