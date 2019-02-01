Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Grand Jury Returns Nearly 80 Indictments, Including Murders

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 01, 2019, 14:05 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A grand jury has returned nearly 80 indictments in Raleigh County.

The list ranges from murder, kidnapping, soliciting a minor, malicious wounding, grand larceny, and more.

To read the full list of indictments you can see them below:

January 2019 New Indictments
