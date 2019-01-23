Raleigh County Grand Jury Returns Indictments, Including Murder

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A grand jury in Raleigh County has returned indictments for January.
The full list is below:JANUARY 2019 PAPER LIST
By Tyler BarkerJan 23, 2019, 15:56 pm0
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A grand jury in Raleigh County has returned indictments for January.
The full list is below:JANUARY 2019 PAPER LIST
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com
No Events on The List at This Time