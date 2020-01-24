Raleigh County filing deadline for the 2020 West Virginia elections

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – January 25, 2020, is the deadline to file for the 2020 West Virginia election.

“It was a little rush on the first day. We had a lot of people to come in and file. But it has just been a steady stream over the last couple of weeks. Of course, tomorrow who knows what it could be,” said Chief Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman.

Cecilia Chapman Chief Deputy Clerk for County Clerk Danny Moore says she wouldn’t be surprised if someone waited until the last day to file.

“Sometimes, you know I guess they’re going to see who filling against them and so forth and give them an element of surprise maybe,” said Chapman.

Once the deadline for filing is over, early voting starts. Chapman says early voting is extremely helpful for those who have busy schedules.

Early voting will take place at the Raleigh County courthouse. May 9th is the last day for early voting.