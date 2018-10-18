Raleigh County Employees To Receive Pay Increase Starting October 30

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – If you’re employed by Raleigh County, you will notice a pay increase next month.

The Raleigh County Commission approved a two percent pay raise to its roughly 200 employees. Jeff Miller is the County Administrator and he tells us the county had some extra money in their budget and this was the perfect opportunity to thank its employees. It’s going to cost the county roughly a hundred and sixty thousand dollars a year. But Miller says the county has the money to do it.

“Ultimately it’s the ability of the commissioners to maintain fiscal responsibly for the county to be able to put us in position to do this and to reward the employees with a two percent full-time permanent raise”, says Jeff Miller – County Administrator

Miller says the pay increase will begin on October 30th, 2018