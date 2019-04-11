Raleigh County Deputies Warning Residents Of Scam

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office has received complaints from citizens that have received phone calls from people portraying themselves to be employees of the Sheriff’s Office.

The caller states that the person has missed Federal Court and tells them they need to obtain a $500 gift card. Once the gift card is obtained the caller demands the numbers to be given to him from the card. The number the caller calls from will appear to be the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office because of a phone app or computer program being used to “spoof” the number.

The RCSO will never call and ask for anyone to obtain a gift card for any kind of payment. They do not call asking for money because you missed jury duty. Regardless of the information, the caller gives you it is not RCSO calling you.

Do not give the caller any personal information and do not go and obtain gift cards for them.