RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Kerina Jonee Vaughn is wanted by law enforcement for escaping from home confinement.

Vaughn was placed on home confinement by court order as a condition of bond for burglary and battery. Vaughn left her residence located at Hartley Avenue in Beckley on May 9, 2019.

If anyone knows of Vaughn’s whereabouts, please call 911, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers.

Tips can also be left at crimestopperswv.com