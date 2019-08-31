Raleigh County Deputies respond to a shooting

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Deputies were dispatched to a shooting, one man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the early morning hours of Saturday August 31, 2019, Raleigh County Deputies responded to a shooting at a residence on Airport Road in Beaver.

Upon arrival Deputies found one male suffering from a gunshot wound.

The male was transported to Raleigh General and then flown to a Charleston Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Detectives are actively investigating this matter.

No further information can be released at this time.