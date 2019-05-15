Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Deputies Need Your Help Locating A Missing Man

Tyler BarkerBy May 15, 2019, 14:41 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that has been missing since Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Jerry “Butch” Norman was reported missing on Monday, May 13th, 2019.  It was reported that Norman was last seen on May 11, 2019, at approximately 3:00 AM leaving the Tommy Creek Road area of Odd on an ATV headed to Rhodell by way of Tommy Creek Road. Norman never arrived at his destination.

Norman is a 65-year-old white male, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds, blue eyes and is partially bald. He may have been wearing a tan and blue jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone has information on his disappearance, please call the RCSO at 304-255-9300, 911 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP. Tips can also be left at crimestopperswv.com.

