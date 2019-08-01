Raleigh County deputies looking for runaway juvenile, considered to be in danger

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Law Enforcement in Raleigh County is looking for a runaway juvenile named Lachaela Putnick.

Lachaela ran away from her residence in Shady Spring sometime overnight on July 30, 2019. Lachaela is a 15 years of age white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Lachaela may look and act older than she is. Lachaela recently moved to the area and has limited knowledge of the area and no contacts locally.

Lachaela is considered to be in a dangerous situation.

If anyone thinks they have seen Lachaela or has any knowledge of where she may be please call 911 immediately. Information can also be given to Dep. Carper or and Detective in RCSO at 304-255-9300. Anonymous tips can be left with Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP orwww.crimestoppereswv.com