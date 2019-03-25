Raleigh County Deputies Looking For Person Involved In Fatal Hit & Run

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred on Saturday, March 23, 2019, around 11:00 PM in the 1100 block of Coal City Road.

Eric Hopkins was reported to be walking along Coal City Road from Pemberton going towards Coal City.

According to a witness, a dark-colored SUV traveling from Pemberton struck Mr. Hopkins. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Mr. Hopkins was later pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries received during the incident.

The vehicle involved should have some damage to the front. If anyone has information about this incident or the location of the vehicle or its driver, please call 911, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP. Crimestoppers tips can also be left by visiting the website wvcrimestoppers.com.