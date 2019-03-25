Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Raleigh County Deputies Looking For Person Involved In Fatal Hit & Run
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Raleigh County Deputies Looking For Person Involved In Fatal Hit & Run

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 25, 2019, 11:11 am

72
0

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred on Saturday, March 23, 2019, around 11:00 PM in the 1100 block of Coal City Road.

Eric Hopkins was reported to be walking along Coal City Road from Pemberton going towards Coal City.

According to a witness, a dark-colored SUV traveling from Pemberton struck Mr. Hopkins. The vehicle did not stop and fled the scene. Mr. Hopkins was later pronounced dead at the hospital from injuries received during the incident. 

The vehicle involved should have some damage to the front. If anyone has information about this incident or the location of the vehicle or its driver, please call 911, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP. Crimestoppers tips can also be left by visiting the website wvcrimestoppers.com.

Previous PostMan Detains Burglar At Home While Waiting For Police
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X