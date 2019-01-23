Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Raleigh County Deputies Looking For Missing Man

By Jan 23, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing person.

Anthony Shuster Sr. was last seen in the Beckley area on Wednesday 01-16-2019 around noon. It was reported that Mr. Shuster was heading to the Cambridge, Ohio area. Mr. Shuster never arrived at that destination. There is also some indication that Mr. Shuster may have traveled to South Carolina.

He is driving a 1999 Subaru Legacy four-door, dark green in color with a spoiler on the trunk lid.  The vehicle was bearing Ohio registration FWJ 8548.

Mr. Shuster does have medical issues that may be of concern.

If anyone has any information on the location of Mr. Shuster, please call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP. Tips can also be made online to Crimestoppers.

Tyler Barker

