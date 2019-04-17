Raleigh County Deputies Looking For Man Who Escaped Rehab Center

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gary Lee Scott II, who escaped from a drug rehab center.

Scott was sent to a drug rehabilitation center in Martinsburg, WV by the circuit court as a condition of his sentence on prior criminal charges. Scott escaped from the center, and a pick-up order has been issued on him.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the RCSO at 304-255-9300, Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP or www.crimestopperswv.com or any law enforcement agency.