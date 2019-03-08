CrimeWatchFeaturedNewsWatch
Raleigh County Deputies Looking For A Man Who Escaped Home Confinement
By Tyler BarkerMar 08, 2019, 09:51 am
8
LESTER, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael Ray Vance for escaping from home confinement.
Vance was residing in Lester, WV at the time of his escape. Vance was placed on home confinement by order of the Raleigh County Circuit Court for 3rd offense DUI.
Anyone having knowledge of his location is asked to call 911, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com