Raleigh County Deputies Looking For A Man Who Escaped Home Confinement

LESTER, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Michael Ray Vance for escaping from home confinement.

Vance was residing in Lester, WV at the time of his escape. Vance was placed on home confinement by order of the Raleigh County Circuit Court for 3rd offense DUI.

Anyone having knowledge of his location is asked to call 911, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.