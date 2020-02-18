Raleigh County Deputies find man who escaped home confinement during a search warrant

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Deputies find a man who escaped home confinement when searching a home.

On Monday, February 17, 2020, deputies conducted a search warrant at a home on Coal City Road where David Walker lived. Walker allegedly shot a victim in Beckley after an argument broke out. When deputies conducted the search warrant, they found 14 grams of Methamphetamine along with heroin.

Brent Miller was found inside the house and was wanted for escaping home confinement.

Miller is in Southern Regional Jail.