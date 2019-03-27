Raleigh County Deputies Arrest Two For Drugs During Traffic Stop

CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WOAY) – Two arrested after Raleigh County Deputies seized a large amount of drugs, money, and two guns.

On March 26, 2019, Deputy J.A. Redden and his K-9 partner Cody, assisted by Sgt. Epling, initiated a traffic stop in Crab Orchard on Robert C. Byrd Drive. The vehicle was occupied by Nicky Attilli of Beaver and Nashalla Wilkerson also of Beaver. During the stop evidence of narcotics was discovered in the vehicle.

A search was conducted on the vehicle which resulted in the seizure of 13 grams of heroin, equivalent to 130 doses, and 50 doses of methamphetamine. Also located in the car was approximately $1800 in currency believed to be obtained from drug sales, a loaded 45 caliber handgun and a shotgun.

Attilli was charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin and possession with intent to deliver meth. Wilkerson was charged with possession of meth.