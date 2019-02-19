Raleigh County Custodian Arrested After He Became Upset That A Student Was Using His Vacuum Cleaner

GLEN DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – A Raleigh County custodian at Liberty High School is in jail after a verbal altercation with administrators took place; including, threats.

According to court documents, Billy Joe Richmond made threats to cause physical harm to one administrator and student on Thursday, February 14, 2019. Richmond threatened to inflict bodily harm to a school employee and a juvenile student for them using a vacuum cleaner that he uses during his duties. The school’s resource officer gave orders for the defendant to calm down and stop his actions. Richmond lunged at the deputy and got inches from his face yelling. Richmond then again came towards the deputy with his hands toward his face causing the deputy to believe that he was going to receive a violent injury.

Richmond was removed from the building for the safety of the students and staff.

The totality of the situation caused by the defendant caused the office to the school to be closed and created an unsafe environment that disrupted and interrupted the function of public schools.

Richmond is charged with assault on school employees and disturbance of schools. He has been released on a 5,000 dollar bond.