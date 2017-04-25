Raleigh County Courthouse Smith Hearing

Advertisement



A court hearing on a murder was held at the Raleigh County Courthouse late Tuesday morning. The hearing was on Gaston Smith, now a 23 year old, who plead guilty to second degree murder. Both the victim and the defendant were very young. The defendant was 19 years old when he shot and killed a 20 year old victim from an argument over a girl.

Kristen Keller, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, said “He has admitted that he committed a malicious and intentional killing of the deceased. So he faces up to forty years in prison.”

The next court case will be in June. It will have all the details of the defendants background and we will hear from the victim’s survivors. It’ll also include the final amount of years he will be sentenced to jail for.

-Frank Notarbartolo

