Raleigh County Community Action Among Nationwide Finalists For State Farm Grant

Anna SaundersBy Aug 16, 2019, 17:45 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Community Action is 1 of 200 hundred nationwide finalists in State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist Grant Program. If they win, they plan to use the$25,000 to go toward the infrastructure at Pine Haven Shelter, a program they’re calling Sustain the Sustainers. 

In order to win, they need the most online votes.  

“You know, they say in Southern West Virginia, a long time ago, when it came to voting, it was vote early and vote often,” Executive Director Ron Cantley said. “Well, this is one time you really can vote early and vote often. We hope people will go to Sustain the Sustainers at NeighborhoodAssist.com. You can vote every day from August 14th through August 23rd.” 

The Raleigh County Community Action is the governing entity of the Pine Haven Homeless Shelter which is why they’re in this grant program together. 

