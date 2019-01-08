Raleigh County Commissioners Votes To Move Forward To Acquire Little Beaver State Park

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commision voted to move forward with acquiring Little Beaver State Park at their meeting this morning, but some county residents still have questions.

In the late 1960s, the State was gifted Little Beaver Park. Today, the board voted to acquire the state park after the state does some agreed upon maintenance.

Commission President Byrd White says the county will be able to make improvements that the state wouldn’t.

“Long-range, mid-term range goals are to restore the swimming area at the lake, to improve the campground and to improve the other recreational facilities that are there,” said White.

Byrd says that these improvements won’t cost taxpayers a dime and upgrades will be covered by the existing budget.