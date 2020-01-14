Raleigh County Commission unanimously votes to pass medical marijuana ordinance

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Commission votes to pass medical marijuana ordinance on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Back in 2017, Governer Justice signed West Virginia medical cannabis act in law that would allow medical cannabis organizations to operate in ten zones across the state. There is a part in the act that says counties have to say whether or not these growers and dispensaries can set up shop in their areas.

“The opportunity for growth and business in Raleigh County to locate here. Also, there’s an opportunity for laboratory the county to be the testing sites. So I think from a logistic standpoint I think business would want to be located close to. So it about job creation, job growth and economic growth in Raleigh County,” said County Administrator Jeff Miller.