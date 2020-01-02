Raleigh County Commission hopeful begins local business listening tour

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – It is almost the deadline for candidates to file for election. However, before Greg Duckworth, a retired West Virginia State Trooper, officially files to run for the Raleigh County Commission, he’s going door-to-door to businesses and other organizations in the county to listen and use their concerns to build a platform.

“We have a box we live in, and we have a declining economy and we have declining population, and we’re doing business as usual in the same box and nothing’s changing,” the Republican candidate said. “Probably because the politicians think they know what everybody needs and they don’t. Who does know is the people who live in these communities, and if they’ll take charge, it’ll get better.”

That’s the idea behind Duckworth’s “Run to the Courthouse” as he’ll spend the next 12 days talking with people who own businesses and work for organizations about the challenges they face.

He began his day at Hometown RV in the Cranberry-Prosperity area speaking with the general manager, Nathan Dolinger, as they discussed taxes.

Next up, Crosspoint Church in Beckley where Duckworth listened to the lead pastor, Vondie Cook, as he expressed the need for businesses, elected officials and the churches to come together to address the county’s pressing issues like homelessness and education.

“We want to have a part in what is going on in Raleigh County,” Cook said. “We want to share with you the needs we see also to help those in our county be able to share the needs that they see.”

After that, it was off to Flat Top Arms in Beckley where the conversation was not about guns but about the opioid epidemic, something that the company’s president, Ronnie Wood, has been personally affected by as he raises his grandchildren. He says that besides taxes, this is one of the biggest threats to local business as well.

“We have the most beautiful place, in my opinion, in this nation,” Wood said. “We have some of the most wonderful citizenry that you will find anywhere in the world, but we have a drug problem, an addiction problem that we as a people, as a county, have not addressed.”

For Duckworth, the day was all about listening as he says he’ll take what he heard today and the rest of the week to shape and mold his platform and solution ideas. For him, it was his daughter who had to start looking at out-of-state options for school and work that pushed him to run. Now, he says, it is about talking about the problems so Raleigh County can come up with solutions to reach its potential.

“We have probably the biggest population in the surrounding counties. We have two main interstates through the middle of our county yet the two coolest towns are forty-five minutes either side of us, so there’s so much potential and so much better management we can do,” Duckworth said.

Duckworth is running for the District 3 seat that Ron Hedrick was appointed to after Byrd White left to head up the Department of Transportation.