Raleigh County Commission approves ten percent drop for fire levy

Charistin ClarkBy Dec 17, 2019, 19:31 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- The Raleigh County fire levy has dropped by another 10 percent.

At today’s Raleigh County commission meeting, the county commissioners approved a 10 percent drop in the fire levy. According to Commissioner Ron Hedrick, the drop was necessary to alleviate taxes on the community and get the community behind the levy.

“The levy is basically the lifeline to the county fire department, so it’s important that we get to support the community. We felt that dropping it the same as we dropped it last time was important to help get the support and get the community behind it,” says Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick.

A new fire levy is put into effect every four years.

