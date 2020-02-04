BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Commission approves proposed fire levy which will appear on the May 2020 ballot.

The proposed levy makes a few changes to a similar levy passed by voters in 2016. The proposed levy seeks to change how individuals fire departments make purchases. The proposed levy is decreased by 10 percent which will generate 3.4 million dollars in revenue.

“Well because of the timing, it has to be in by a certain date to get it on the ballot. It’s important to get the details worked out. It was spent already once to the state and they send it back with corrections. We made those corrections so we will be sent it out today,” said County Commissioner Ron Hedrick.

The fire levy still has to be accepted by the state to appear on the 2020 ballot in May.