Raleigh County Commission approves Humane Society grant of 17,500 dollar

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Commissioners came together today to request a grant for the Raleigh County Humane Society.

The humane society was at risk of closing in January 2019 due to a lack of funding. Today, Raleigh County commissioners approved a grant request of $17,500 to help fund the animal shelter. The City of Beckley has agreed to match that request, making the grant total $35,000 to keep the shelter open.

“We met with them and worked out a deal. We’re going to work focus on a budget for next year and we’re going to work hand-in-hand with them. We’re actually going to put a member on their board to assist them and help in any way we can also and just make sure going forward they don’t have this issue anymore,” says Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick.

This is a one time grant.

Beckley City also approved a grant of 17,500 dollars, giving the humane society a total of 35,500 dollars.