Raleigh County Commission approves four new deputies

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) -On Tuesday, the Raleigh County Commission approved the employment of four new deputies for the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Dean Brown, Shawn Carpenter, Roy McDaniel Jr., and Alex McGhee were all approved before commission. The four are eager to get started.

“It’s like a dream come true,” Joshua Brown said. “I’ve always had aspiration for it and respect for law enforcement. I feel like this is something that I’m going to be serving my community and be very proud to do. It’s a very humbling position to hold.”

Two of the four still have to go through the academy.