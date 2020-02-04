Raleigh County Commission approves design plan for Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department new building

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County Commission approved the design plan of the new Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department building.

“They are going to benefit greatly. It modernized the facility obviously it would help the recruitment,” said County Commissioner Ron Hedrick.

The new headquarter is expected to open next year. The building will sit on a 2-acre property owned by Beaver Coal Company.

“The design should be done by late spring. We can have it totally designed so we can put out the bid. Right now we plan on doing two contracts. One for the site prep so it would encourage local companies to participate and then we would put out a second bid for the actual construction of the building,” said Hedrick.

The new facility is expected to open in 2020.